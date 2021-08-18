Christie employee from St Helens to run 40th Great North Run on 40th birthday

Simon Jenkins

Simon Jenkins, who works as a strategic finance manager at the leading cancer centre, has been training hard for the run which takes place on Sunday 12 September.

Simon, who lives in St Helens, will be running with his partner Helen and originally signed up to take part in last year’s GNR which was sadly cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But on realised it would be rearranged on his 40th birthday, he is even more excited this time round.

Simon said: “I’m really looking forward to it as it will be a special occasion for me and Helen, but more importantly, it will help raise funds for a charity that is very close to the hearts of everybody connected with The Christie.

“I’m not really a natural runner but I have done a few 10K events before and Helen has got me into it. I know it will be a superb day and I’m sure the adrenaline and atmosphere will get me through it.

“I know it’s going to be a painful three hours or so for me, but that can’t compare to what our patients experience and that’s the motivation that is going to help me get to the finish line.

“Most, if not all of us, know somebody who has been treated at the Christie and some are sadly no longer with us. However, there are many more for whom The Christie not only extended their life and provided great care, but also are now thankfully cancer free. All of this makes me determined to give it my best.”

Liz Williams from The Christie charity said: “We’re delighted that Simon is taking part in the Great North Run for the charity and we’ll all be watching out for him on what is always a very special day.

“It is great when we get staff members supporting the charity and for Simon to be able to do the 40th Great North Run on his 40th birthday is very special indeed. We wish him all the best and can’t wait to see him get his medal.”

The Christie charity supports the work of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust providing enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds. This includes money for care and treatment, research, education and extra patient services. Gifts from the public make a huge difference to the care and treatment that The Christie is able to provide to patients and their families.

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust was the first specialist trust to be rated as ‘Outstanding’ twice (in 2016 and 2018) by the health regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC). It referred to The Christie as ‘a leader in cancer care’ and ‘a pioneer in developing innovative solutions to cancer care.’

The CQC praised the Trust’s staff which it said ‘go the extra mile to meet the needs of patients and their families’ and that they were ‘exceptionally kind and caring.’ In 2017, the CQC rated The Christie as the best specialist trust in the country, and one of the top three trusts overall in England.