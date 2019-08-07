Chris in the running for Plumber of the Year title

Christopher Clare from Newton-le-Willows is in the running to win the prestigious UK Plumber of the Year 2019 title.



After being overwhelmed with entries from all over the UK, a judging panel have selected Christopher as one of 10 plumbers to go into the next stage of the competition.

Marking five years since the competition began, UK Plumber of the Year has continued to call together the nation’s plumbers in a bid to find Britain’s finest.

The competition is designed to reward and recognise the remarkable talents within the UK’s plumbing industry and ask entrants to demonstrate their plumbing, service and business skills.

The five plumbers with the most votes will be invited to an interview session with the judging panel, made up of experts from JT, Bristan, Wolseley and Watersafe, who will then decide the winner.

The UK Plumber of the Year 2019 will win £15,000 worth of prizes, including JT, Bristan and Wolseley products/vouchers plus products from Proper Job Beer Rothenberger, BigWipes, Vendigo Finance, Fortress Distribution and Chapter 8.

Christopher, founder of Urban Marmalade, said: “It’s an amazing feeling to have made the shortlist for Plumber of the Year. I’ve been self-employed my whole career so to get this level of recognition, I feel really proud of myself and my company.”

John Schofield, sales and marketing director of JT, added: “Congratulations to Christopher. We were particularly impressed with his stellar efforts to always go the extra mile for his client. We wish him the best of luck in the competition.”

To vote for Christopher, go to www.ukplumberoftheyear.com. The deadline for votes is Thursday, August 22.