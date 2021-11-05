Cash boost for Thatto Heath Crusaders from St Helens supermarket

A charity event at Thatto Heath Crusaders

Jack’s supermarket, part of the Tesco family, launched its Jack’s Supports scheme to donate proceeds from the sale of carrier bags to local good causes voted for by its customers.

For the past three months shoppers at Jack’s St Helens have been voting for four worthy causes including: AEDdonate, Hope Centre, The Big Help Project, and Thatto Heath Crusaders ARLFC, with the latter securing the donation.

All four charities received £250 for taking part, and Thatto Heath Crusaders ARLFC were given an additional £500 following the round of voting. Thatto Heath Crusaders ARLFC is an amateur rugby league club, welcoming members of all ages, male and female to enjoy rugby league in a safe and friendly environment.

A spokesperson from Thatto Heath Crusaders said: "The organisation is very much a club for all age groups, and as well as welcoming all members of the community to socialise in a safe and friendly environment, it offers a wide range of activities as well as rugby.

"One of the ideas we had to help generate further income was to obtain a small, outside catering unit offering snacks and refreshments to club users in an evening and over the weekend. It now needs kitting out with the necessary catering equipment such as a pie warmer, fridge and water boiler and we are delighted to have been awarded the Jacks Support funding which will be a great help towards the cost."

To continue with the initiative, the voting is now open in store for four new charities, who are each eligible for Jack’s Supports funding:

Dogs for Good (North West): an organisation that trains assistance dogs to support children with a range of disabilities. The dogs help with tasks to enable greater independence and provide emotional support.

Frodsham Youth Association: a youth club for young people aged 8-19 from Frodsham and the surrounding areas.

HoneyRose Foundation: a charity organising special wishes for adults with a terminal or life-threatening illness, they aim to create lasting memories for families and help them to spend quality time together.

St Helens Sea Cadets: a children's charity that help young people become confident, resilient and develop into amazing adults ready to take on the world.

As with the previous round, each participant has been given a £250 donation, and the charity with the most votes at the end of December will receive an additional £500.

To vote for the charity you think deserves the funding simply visit the Jack’s supermarket on Four Acre Lane, and select your favourite using the Jack’s Supports podium at the front of the store.

Craig Robinson, store manager of Jack’s St Helens, said: “We launched Jack’s Supports to give something back to the local communities that have supported us since our launch. Each of the charities involved in the scheme do fantastic work in the local area, and we’re delighted that we are in a position to be able to offer our support.”