Care home staff receive pamper hamper from St Helens supermarket
Jack’s Supermarket, on Four Acre Lane in St Helens, has donated a 'pamper hamper' full of self care items to workers at Elizabeth Court Care Home as a thank you for all of their hard work.
Items in the hamper included; face masks, moisturisers, body lotion, hand cream, beauty products and more.
The donation from Jack's was in honour of Glad To Care week which is this week until July 11.
#GladtoCare Awareness Week is a celebration to resilient care workers, following what has undeniably been a trying period for the industry.
The aim is to show appreciation for the extraordinary contributions that carers make to the lives of recipients of care and reassuring families currently looking for care, and in turn resulting in improving occupancy for care providers.
Craig Robinson, Store Manager of Jack’s St Helens said: “Glad To Care week is a really important celebration of our incredible local care workers. We're very proud to be supporting such a great cause and hope that the workers at Elizabeth Court Care Home enjoy their treats!”