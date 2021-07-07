Care home staff receive pamper hamper from St Helens supermarket

Jacks Supermarke has donated a 'pamper hamper' to workers at Elizabeth Court Care Home

Items in the hamper included; face masks, moisturisers, body lotion, hand cream, beauty products and more.

The donation from Jack's was in honour of Glad To Care week which is this week until July 11.

#GladtoCare Awareness Week is a celebration to resilient care workers, following what has undeniably been a trying period for the industry.

The aim is to show appreciation for the extraordinary contributions that carers make to the lives of recipients of care and reassuring families currently looking for care, and in turn resulting in improving occupancy for care providers.