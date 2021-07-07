Canon Thomas granted honour from the Pope

Canon Thomas Neylon

His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Canon Thomas Neylon to the post at the city’s metropolitan cathedral.

Although born and brought up in Warrington, he trained to be a priest at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic seminary in Up Holland and, following ordination in 1982, spent four years as an assistant priest at St Cuthbert’s Church in Pemberton om Wogan.

This was followed by nine years in Skelmersdale as part of the Team Ministry. In 1996 he was appointed parish priest at St Julie’s, St Helens.

Over the next 24 years he also had responsibility for St Teresa’s, Devon Street and English Martyrs, Haydock. Last September he joined the Clergy Team in St Wilfrid’s, Widnes.

In his spare time Bishop-elect Neylon enjoys spending time with his family - his sister and her husband in Cumbria and his brother and his family in Newton-le-Willows. He also enjoys walking, reading and rugby league.

He will be the ninth Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool appointed in the history of the archdiocese and will assist Archbishop Malcolm McMahon alongside Bishop Tom Williams. Archbishop McMahon will ordain him at the metropolitan cathedral on September 3.