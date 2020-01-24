Bookworm Alisha lands fantastic prizes in St Helens library competition

One lucky bookworm has bagged herself a number of fantastic prizes after taking part in a St Helens Libraries Service competition.

Eleven-year-old Alisha Randles from Haydock was selected at random to win Darkstar laser tag vouchers; a three-month GoActive gym membership; iTunes vouchers; and a selection of books as part of a competition run late last year to entice more young people to read for pleasure and discover the award-winning library service’s exciting digital offer.

Fear of Missing Out on Reading – also known as FOMO-R – was aimed at 11-18 year olds in the borough, encouraging them to join the library service and read a whole host of popular books, comics and magazines through free e-services, ‘RB Digital’ and ‘BorrowBox.

All Alisha had to do to be in with a chance of winning the prizes was borrow a book or download digital reading material between November 24 and December 13

Alisha – who is a regular at Haydock Library where she has been a member for the past three-years – said: “I entered the competition thinking I wouldn’t be in with a chance of winning so it was a nice surprise when I found out that I had won.

“I’m delighted with the prizes, especially the books as I love to read and visit my local library.”

Passing on his congratulations after presenting Alisha with her prizes, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure & Libraries, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “Well done to Alisha on winning our Fear of Missing Out on Reading competition – I hope she gets a lot of enjoyment out of her fabulous prizes.

Alisha is part of the furniture at Haydock Library and loves reading. I’m made up for her.

“Running this competition has allowed us the opportunity to promote the wide-range of fascinating services on offer in our libraries, and it’s great to see the next generation take an interest and develop a love for reading."

Joining St Helens Library Service is free and easy. Simply call into your nearest library and ask for a joining form and provide one piece of identification showing your name and address. Parents and guardians of children under the age of 16 wishing to join the library service will be asked to provide their ID.

Keep up to date with what’s happening in your local library by following St Helens Libraries Service on social media. Check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.