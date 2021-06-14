Appeal to help trace missing St Helens woman

Police are appealing for help in finding a 39 year-old woman who is missing in the St Helens area.

Kelly Duckworth was last seen on Marshalls Cross Road at 4.10pm on Monday, June 7.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white top, blue tracksuit bottoms and trainers and carrying a bag.

She is known to frequent St Helens Knowsley, as well as North Wales and Blackpool.

Anyone who has seen Kelly or knows of her whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @missingpeople on 116 000.

