Appeal to help trace missing St Helens woman

Kelly Duckworth

Kelly Duckworth was last seen on Marshalls Cross Road at 4.10pm on Monday, June 7.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white top, blue tracksuit bottoms and trainers and carrying a bag.

She is known to frequent St Helens Knowsley, as well as North Wales and Blackpool.