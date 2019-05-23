Appeal to find next of kin after St Helens man dies

Police have launched an appeal to find the next of kin of a St Helens man following his death.



Keith Woods, of Feeney Street in Sutton Manor, died on Wednesday May 22.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone who knows Keith or his family members and can help Merseyside Police trace his next of kin is asked to contact Coroners Investigation Officer Jackie Hornerby emailing Jacqueline.A.Horner@merseyside.police.uk or ringing 0151 777 2606.