Appeal to find missing woman with links to St Helens

Huong Vo

Huong was last seen at around 4.20pm on Friday, April 2 in the Huyton area, and has not been seen since.

She is a Vietnamese female, around 4ft 10in tall, of slim build, with long black hair which is blonde at the ends. Huong speaks fluent Vietnamese and some English, and has a tattoo of a feather on her wrist.

When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt, and trainers. She is known the frequent areas of St Helens and Knowsley.

Huong is also believed to have links to the Coventry, Birmingham, Edinburgh areas, and East Dulwich in London.