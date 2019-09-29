Appeal for witnesses after driver seriously injured in main road smash

A driver was seriously injured in a main road smash which is now the subject of a police appeal.



The incident happened on the East Lancs Road in Knowsley at about 1.20am on Sunday.

A Kia Picanto collided with a stationary wagon parked in a layby on the Liverpool-bound carriageway between Blindfoot Lane and Knowsley Lane.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The East Lancs Road has now re-opened.

Merseyside Police is asking anyone who saw the collision or has information to ring 101 with reference number 88 of Sunday September 29.

The force is also keen to view dashcam footage of the incident.