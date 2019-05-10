Appeal for donations to support St Helens doggie fun day

Dogs Trust Merseyside is hoping dog-loving locals will come to its rescue by donating items such as chocolates, wine and unwanted Christmas presents as raffle and tombola prizes for its fun day.

The summer fun day takes place on Sunday, May 19 at 11.30am at Inglenook Farm, Rainford in St Helens.

The event will include fun and games for all the family including the ever-popular Fun Dog Show which includes classes such as Dog and Owner Look-A-Likes and Waggiest Tail, have-a-go agility, games for everyone, a raffle and tombola.

Aimee Best, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Merseyside and organiser of the event, said: "The day attracts thousands of visitors every year and we raise thousands of pounds, all of which goes towards looking after the dogs in our care.

If you are able to donate something please pop along to the centre on Whiston Lane, Huyton, Liverpool, L36 6HP or call Aimee on 0151 949 5518.