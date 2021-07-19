Anwyl boost St Helens foodbank with cash donation

Jamie Molyneux is pictured at Knowsley Foodbank with Anwyl’s Imogen Suffell

The family business, based at St David’s Park, Ewloe, Flintshire, has marked its 90th anniversary by boosting the coffers of the food banks, which are helping families in need in the local area.

The foodbanks, based in St Helens and Knowsley, are close to Anwyl’s developments Lea Grange in St Helens and Edenhurst Grange in Bowring Park..

They are two of 16 equal donations that Anwyl Group is making to food banks within the Trussell Trust network across its operational areas of North Wales, Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire, totalling more than £53,000.

Half of the money was raised through ticket sales for Anwyl’s anniversary celebration event, which sadly had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Fortunately, many of the company’s generous suppliers, partners and subcontractors agreed to donate their ticket value to ensure the funds still reached The Trussell Trust, working to end hunger and poverty in the UK. Anwyl Group then matched the total raised by donating a further £26,855.

Graham Anwyl, Chairman of Anwyl Group, said: “We were disappointed when our 90th anniversary charity dinner couldn’t go ahead. While the event had been billed as a birthday celebration, we had always hoped that we could raise lots of money for charity too.

“In planning this event, we could not have foreseen the enormous impact that the Coronavirus pandemic would have this past year on all of our lives. Charities in particular have suffered hugely and, with the help of so many of the companies we work with, we’re delighted to be able to donate this tremendous amount to The Trussell Trust, which is working to end hunger in the UK.”

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of food banks and together they provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, and also campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Samantha Stapley, chief operating officer at the Trussell Trust, said: “Thank you to Anwyl Group for their support. As the pandemic continues, more people are likely to need a food bank’s help. Food bank teams are working tirelessly to ensure help continues to be available.

"But ultimately, no one in the UK should need a food bank – all of us should have enough money for the essentials. The support of Anwyl Group will help food banks within our network continue to provide the lifeline of emergency support for local people in crisis, while we work in the long term to build a hunger free future.”

For more information see https://www.trusselltrust.org/Anwyl is active in the local area, selling homes at Lea Grange in St Helens and Edenhurst Grange in Knowsley. The final home at Carr’s Rise in Prescot has now been sold and Anwyl is looking to acquire new development land in this part of Merseyside.