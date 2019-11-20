Animal magic for care home residents in St Helens

The residents and staff at Community Integrated Care’s Eccleston Court Care Home in Eccleston, St Helens have welcomed some ‘furry visitors’ into the home!



‘Home Safari’ recently visited the home bringing a variety of animals for the residents to interact with.

Home Safari visits Eccleston Court care home

Residents, staff and visitors all had the opportunity to get close to the animals and stroke them.

Although all the animals were popular Jethro the Skunk and Beau the Barn Owl were undoubtedly, the stars of the show.

One resident said “I was a little bit hesitant at first but having overcome my fear it was wonderful to actually touch and pet the animals. My favourite was definitely Beau the Barn Owl!”

John Holland, Manager at Eccleston Court Care Home said: “Home Safari was certainly a huge success.

"It was lovely to see the look of enjoyment on everyone’s face and see them interact with all the animals. Everyone is looking forward to welcoming them back again soon”