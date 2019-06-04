Animal lovers make St Helens fun day for dog charity a record-breaker

Dog lovers descended on St Helens to help an animal charity helping canine companions enjoy a record-breaking fun day.



The day at Inglenook Farm raised a massive £9,700 for Dogs Trust Merseyside, with an amazing 2,200 people and their four-legged friends taking part.

Hundreds of pooches took part in the fun dog show while the human visitors got to enjoy raffles, tombolas, gifts stalls, home made cakes and children’s games.

Aimee Best, supporter relations officer and organiser of the event, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that came along to support us on the day and to everyone that either donated gifts for our raffle and tombola, baked cakes or volunteered on the day.

“Every penny raised goes towards making sure our dogs have everything they need whilst they are with us so from them and everyone at Dogs Trust Merseyside, thank you.”