Andrew celebrates 50 years as Rainhill cricket scorer

Andrew Finney

Finding a scorer in this day and age is not always easy but Andrew has been doing the job at Rainhill for a staggering 50 years and having been a member of my local cricket club since the mid-1950s as a player, secretary, chairman and currently one of three trustees, I know how much he will be valued by his fellow members.

Andrew's milestone also coincided with the forming of the Liverpool Competition club 150 years ago and was first taken to Victoria Terrace as a teenager by his late father, Harry - himself a long-standing treasurer of the club.

In his early years with the club, he did ‘don the whites’ but his true passion has always been in the scorebox.

Club president Peter Mercer said: "Andrew is a significant figure in the club and is known for his friendliness, loyalty, and reliability. He predominately scores for the first team, hardly missing any matches and steps in to score for all teams in the club.

''He enthusiastically carries out the scorer’s role on an unpaid basis and gives up his free time to get involved with all activities in the club.

''We see Andrew as an ambassador and he enjoys the interaction with fellow scorers during matches. He is highly respected by all the members in the club and enjoys a couple of ‘shandies’ after matches.''

Mr Mercer went on: ''With the club reaching 150 years old and reflecting on its history, Andrew is a valuable source of memory and stories.

"He has diplomatically answered questions about his views on 'best teams' and 'best players' over his 50 years. Andrew has always been keen to praise but never critical.

''He has seen the club move across five league competitions over his five decades and now sits proudly in the Premier League of the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition. So many teams and players are astonished to be told of Andrew's commitment and longevity in scoring for the team.''

Mr Mercer, who has known Andrew really well since the mid-1970s said: '‘We are immensely proud of Andrew’s superb achievement, and we are very lucky to have such a fantastic person volunteering for us for so long.

''Andrew has no desire to hang up his scoring boots and is setting his sights on hitting a much bigger score than 50 not out.