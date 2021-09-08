Alder Hey 10k to be staged at Haydock Park racecourse

Haydock Park racecourse

Alder Hey Children’s Charity raises essential funds to ensure Alder Hey Children’s Hospital can provide world-class, patient-friendly treatment for the 330,000 patients and families they care for every year.

Standard Entry (inc chip timing) is £18 with club runner entry (inc chip timing) £16.

Included in entry:

All of the profits from the Alder Hey Children’s Charity 10k will be donated to assist the hospital;

All finishers receive a commemorative Alder Hey Children’s Charity 10k at Haydock Park racecourse finishers medal;

Alder Hey Children’s Charity 10k at Haydock Park Racecourse technical running t-shirt;

Official chip timing;

Marshalled running route;

Route markers every 1km;

Onsite car parking;

Fantastic history of the venue;

An enclosed facility.

In addition, The Running Bee Foundation continues the “MyFirst” initiative and is encouraging people to complete their first mile with the Foundation.

Join the “MyFirst” Mile and enjoy being part of the race day atmosphere! All Mile runners will receive a medal with the entry fee £5