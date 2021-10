Claim received on £1m EuroMillions winning ticket in St Helens

News you can trust since

St Helens supporters enjoying the big day at Old Trafford

St Helens supporters enjoying the big day at Old Trafford. Picture: SWPix

St Helens supporters enjoying the big day at Old Trafford. Picture: SWPix

St Helens supporters enjoying the big day at Old Trafford. Picture: SWPix

Here are a selection of pictures capturing the fun and excitement from the big night.