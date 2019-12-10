People are working into their old age

More and more people are working into their old age
The gap between the employment rate of 50 to 64-year-olds and younger workers is at its narrowest in at least 25 years, new research suggests.

Around 72% of people in the older age bracket are in work today, an increase of 86% since comparable records began in 1992 - and 27% in the past decade, a study indicated. In comparison, 78% of 16 to 49-year-olds are currently in work, an increase of 10% since 1992.

Stuart Lewis, founder of Rest Less, said: “The proportion of 50 to 64-year-olds in work has been on a steady incline since comparable records began and the employment rate is quickly gaining ground on the 16 to 49-year-olds.

"The rising state pension age, combined with the transition away from the security of final salary pension schemes is forcing many to continue working for years longer than planned."