Pensioner rushed to hospital after being hit by car

An elderly man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a serious road traffic collision.

The incident occurred at around 10.20pm on Wednesday,November 30, at Stoney Lane, at the junction with the private exit from Whiston Hospital car park.

The ambulance service reported a collision between a BMW and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries including a fractured pelvis, wrist and knee. He is now recovering.

The female occupant of the car stopped at the scene to assist with enquiries.

Police are now appealing for further witnesses as their investigation into the collision continues.

Constable Jo Gething from Matrix Roads Policing Unit said: "At this stage we are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to get in touch, whether you were passing by on foot or in a vehicle. Someone may have dash-cam footage which will assist our investigation considerably.



"We are also particularly keen to speak to a member of the public who kindly phoned the ambulance on the night, as they may have vital information about the circumstances of this incident."



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 0517306026.