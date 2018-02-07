Parliamentary group welcomes sporting move

The All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group has welcomed the announcement that the Rugby League International Federation (RLIF) has been granted observer status by the Global Assembly of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

The RLIF was awarded observer status at a meeting of the GAISF Council on 24 January. The Group had previously written to GAISF President Patrick Baumann in support of the RLIF’s application.

GAISF is the umbrella organisation for international sports federations, and promotes its members, as well as providing expertise in areas such as anti-doping, integrity and social responsibility.

Group Chair and Member of Parliament for Bradford South, Judith Cummins MP, welcomed the announcement.

She said “I am delighted that the Global Assembly of International Sports Federations has awarded observer status to the Rugby League International Federation.

“This is an important decision, which will allow the sport to further develop in countries around the world, and especially where rugby league has struggled to secure government recognition.

“I look forward to further growth in our sport across the world in the coming years.”