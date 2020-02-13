Parents in Mind project helping support new mums in St Helens

Becoming a parent is a life-changing experience – but also one that can hit you like a tonne of bricks.



For many women, bringing a new life into the world can be an extremely draining and isolating experience. But you are not alone.

In St Helens, a mum-to-mum support project run by NCT – the UK’s largest parenting charity – has been helping women struggling to adapt to motherhood.

Parents in Mind (PiM) launched last September, has been up and running in Halton since 2017, initially as a pilot funded by the Department of Health.

PiM supports pregnant women and mums with children up to two years old who are experiencing mild to moderate mental health difficulties.

Support is delivered by a group of volunteers who all first-hand experience of the difficulties the transition to motherhood can present.

“That’s the beauty of our service,” Holly Flynn, PiM volunteer team leader, said.

“All of our volunteers, including myself, we all have lived experiences.

“The power of all those things that we’ve been through and just kind of opening up to the fact that we’ve all been through, not a normal, mediocre journey.

“That together automatically makes you think ‘you’ve been through stuff, you’ve been through stuff’, so you’re fine to expose your worst bits. And that’s really empowering.”

Single mum Sophia, 28, was referred to PiM by her GP in October.

The mum of two moved to St Helens from London so was already isolated but started to become unwell following the birth of her son.

One of the barriers she faced trying to access medical-based mental health services was the fact they often could not accommodate her children.

Sophia said: “I did look for other mental health services and I actually wasn’t allowed to access them because I’m a single mum and I would have to bring my son with me.

“With mental health (service), it’s so hard to get to them anyway and then they’re saying, well you can’t bring your child with you.

“I was making this big step of actually trying to get in with you and now you’re saying I can’t come. It was really frustrating.”

Rosaline Hazlehurst joined PiM as a volunteer last year because she wanted to give something back to mums who are not fortunate enough to have the support she had during her recovery.

During her recovery, she also found herself frustrated trying to access certain mental health services.

“I’ve had it in the past as well where if you don’t attend one appointment then you get discharged,” Rosaline said.

“Sometimes when you’re feeling really, really bad, sometimes the appointment can be scary in itself and then your anxiety can stop you from going to your appointment.

“But then it’s like, you’ve been discharged now because you didn’t come.

“It’s like a vicious circle. You’re trying to get the help but it’s hard to get the help.”

Emma, 33, has been involved with various mental health services prior to being referred to PiM.

“At one point I was a bit overwhelmed because it was like, I’ve got this, I’ve got this, I’ve got that, someone else is ringing me from there”, Emma said.

“I didn’t know what I’m doing but I’ve found where I need to be now.”

PiM is currently looking to help more women in the community but need more volunteers to come forward.

After undertaking two months of accredited training, volunteers will offer 1-1 and group support in community settings.

NCT is looking for mums who feel passionate about supporting other women and sufficiently well recovered in their own mental health to be able to help others who are struggling.

After her mental health improved dramatically while using the service, Sophia now hopes to become a volunteer herself.

Sophia said: “I was deep in my depression before coming here. I wouldn’t really try and get out the house because I just couldn’t be bothered any more.

“Even things like, I wouldn’t brush my hair anymore, I was really in a bad place. But after coming here, I really look forward to coming every Friday.

“I can’t wait to come here, just to have a chat. It’s nice to just have a chat, say whatever is on your mind, just talk to another adult.”

Catherine Briars, local project manager for PiM in the North West, said new mums often feel guilt and shame because being a mum hasn’t come naturally, and often leads to women feeling like they have lost their identity.

She said that, while PiM cannot fix an individual woman’s circumstances, it will give them a place where they can share their experiences without fear of being judged.

Catherine said: “Our hope is when you access the service, when you go back out there you think, it’s not fixed but actually, the worries are a bit quieter, I feel like I’m allowed to feel like this, this is OK.

“There’s no guilt, no shame about it being tough. And you’re not on your own, that’s the whole point of this service. You’re not on your own.

“When you bring that baby first home, and everybody goes back to work, and you take all the cards down, you’re feeling so vulnerable and so exposed and doubting your qualities as a woman because it’s not coming naturally.

“I just think that’s where this service sits, is hearing women, normalising those feelings and making them feel that they’re not on their own in that.”

Anyone interested in volunteering, or accessing support, should email parentsinmind.nw@nct.org.uk or text/call Catherine Briars on 07702900894.

