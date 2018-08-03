Paramedic strike will run for 26 hours this weekend

Paramedics will go on strike for 26 hours this weekend over a long-running pay dispute.



Union GMB has announced that staff from the North West Ambulance Service - which covers Lancashire, Cumbria, Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester - will walk out for 26 hours from 6am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

They have already staged five strikes in recent weeks after a ballot of members saw more than 84 per cent of those who responded vote for strike action.

GMB represents more than a quarter of the North West's paramedics.