Paloma Faith to play Haydock Park

Singer Paloma Faith will play at Haydock Park Racouse over the summer.

She will headline an open air festival on Friday, August 10.

Her most recent recording, The Architect, has ready reached double platinum status.

She said: “I can’t wait to perform at Haydock Park Racecourse this summer for the first time. I love summertime and I love outdoor shows so to be able to perform on a - hopefully - sunny evening at the course is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Jason Fildes, Haydock Park’s general manager, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome Paloma Faith to Haydock Park in August. She is a fabulous singer and I know the North West crowds will be thrilled by another top class summer’s evening of great music.

“Personally I can’t wait to see her on stage – especially performing her brilliant track ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This.”

Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Friday, February 23 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday (Februart 21.

Tickets are priced starting at £37.50.

Paloma is the latest big name to perform at Haydock, with rapper Plan B headlining a show in July, while soul legend Lionel Richie will play at Leigh Sports Village in June.