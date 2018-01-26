Pair jailed for helping teenager’s killer

The former girlfriend and a cousin of a man who brutally murdered Haydock teenager Jordan Campbell have been jailed for trying to help him cover his tracks.

Jordan, 17, was stabbed in the back and killed on New Year’s Day in 2015 - and his attackers later set fire to his lifeless body in a bid to hide the injuries he suffered.

Steven Wood

Ruben Hoather, then 25, was jailed for 19 years for the killing and Daniel Wiltshire, then also 25, and Anthony Wood, then 32, were each caged for 21 years over the murder.

Wood’s ex-partner Michaela Hoather, and his cousin Steven Wood, have now been sentenced for their attempts to dump clothing in the aftermath of the killing.

Mother-of-one Hoather, 29, from Havelock Close, Clock Face, St Helens, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and was jailed for 18 months.

And Steven Wood, 27, of Jersey Street, also Clock Face, denied the same charge but was convicted after a trial and was jailed for three years.

Michaela Hoather

Prosecutors say Steven Wood was questioned about the murder, alongside his cousin Anthony, over the murder at the time, as part of a police stop-check for cannabis, which was captured on a bodycam worn by one of the officers.

Later the clothing being worn by Anthony Wood disappeared. Steven Wood had taken them to a neighbour’s, in a bin bag, making up an excuse about why he had to leave them in her garage.

But the police recovered the bin-bag, after a tip-off, and found a T-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and boxer shorts which Steven Wood had been wearing on the night of Jordan’s murder.

Speaking after the case, Det Insp Jackie Guinness said: “The actions of Steven Wood and Michaela Hoather delayed our investigation and as a result of their actions the family endured a number of months before they saw justice brought.

“I hope (this) sentencing sends a strong message that Merseyside Police will proactively investigate anyone who seeks to frustrate or prevent the course of justice and that they could face a long time behind bars.”

Detectives at the time said that the “despicable and cowardly” killing left a “big hole” in the lives of his family members.