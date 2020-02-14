Paintbrushes at the ready as St Helens youngsters invited to enter Youth Open Art 2020

Entries are now open for this year’s Youth Open Art Competition.



Run annually by St Helens Council’s Arts Service, Cultured and The World of Glass – the competition is targeted at young people aged up to 16 years of age who live or study in St Helens borough.



Last year’s event saw more than 500 submissions from aspiring artists who were given the opportunity to showcase their talents in a range of areas, including paintings, sculptures, textiles and photography - with 228 pieces selected to feature in a public exhibition at The World of Glass Museum.



Work will be welcomed once again in the mediums listed above - as well as animation and film which are new additions to this year’s competition.



For their efforts, lucky winners – selected from a judging panel – will receive a hand-made award made from glass, with prizes up for grabs in a number of age group categories from nursery right through to Key Stage 4.



Winning entries will also be displayed in St Mary’s Market and The World of Glass Museum from Saturday, March 21 until Friday, May 1 as part as a public exhibition.



Encouraging youngsters to take part, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for arts, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “We always get such a good response to our annual Youth Open Art competition and I can’t wait to see the outstanding pieces of work produced this year which promises to be bigger and better than before.



“The arts scheme in St Helens - which is home to so many local artists and organisations - is buzzing, and this competition is a great opportunity for young people with an interest in art to promote their work on a grand stage.”



Artwork submissions - which must be ready for display and clearly labelled - will be accepted at St. Mary’s Market from 2pm -5pm on March 10-11.



For more information, call 01744 676498 or email cultured@sthelens.gov.uk