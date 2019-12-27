Over 3,000 people filed their tax returns on Christmas Day

More than 3,000 people took time out of the Christmas Day celebrations to file their tax returns, figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) show.



Some 3,003 people filed self-assessment returns on December 25.

The total is up compared with Christmas Day last year, when 2,616 tax returns were submitted.

The peak time for filing on Christmas Day this year was just before many people tucked into their Christmas lunch, between noon and 1pm, when 245 returns were received.

Boxing Day saw 9,254 more tax returns submitted, as other people hit the shops for the Christmas sales, and on Christmas Eve, 22,035 taxpayers filed their returns.

More than 11 million people are expected to complete a 2018/19 self-assessment tax return form by the deadline of January 31.

Those who file late could face penalties, which can grow bigger the longer they leave it.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC's director general for customer services, said: "Whether you squeezed it in before tucking into a Christmas pudding, after the Queen's Speech or trying to grab a bargain during the festive sales, our online service is available for you to file your tax return at any time you wish."