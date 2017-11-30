Opticians’ advice on getting ready for the festive season

With nights now darker for longer and the Christmas party season fast approaching, an opticians in St Helens is reminding local people to stay safe and look after their eyesight.

Specsavers, an optician in St Helens, says now is a crucial time to remind locals about the importance of keeping up to date with regular eye tests to make sure they are able to enjoy themselves safely.

Thomas Lowry, Director of St Helens Specsavers says: ‘We want to make sure all of our residents are staying safe at this time of year at night, especially on the roads.

“Vision is reduced when it’s dark, and if you are already experiencing problems with your vision, the added darkness could exacerbate these to a dangerous degree.’

The number of deaths and injuries on our roads increase when the clocks go back, so it’s vital that drivers and pedestrians make sure their vision remains in top condition at this time of year.

Statistics from The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents suggest it is more dangerous to be out and about when it’s dark.

In 2016, pedestrian deaths rose from 20 in September to 35 in October, 50 in November and 67 in December.

Thomas continues: ‘It really is vital that people look after their eyesight, especially during the winter months. Many of us do not notice difficulties with vision until it is darker for longer.

If you have not had an eye test recently, you should book one ahead of party season.

‘It’s very important to have regular eye examinations as they do not only reveal problems with your sight, but also a whole host of other serious health issues, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and can even recognise someone at risk of a stroke.’

The St Helens store is advising people to book an eye test if they have any concerns about their eyesight or have not had an eye examination in the last two years.

To book your next appointment at Specsavers St Helens call: 01744 453665 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/StHelens