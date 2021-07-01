WW Turmeric spiced rice with chicken and  greens recipe

Serves 4 l Prep 15 minutes l Cook 15 minutes

Ingredients

150g white basmati rice

500g chicken breast mince, raw

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2tsps finely grated root ginger

1-and-a-half tsps turmeric

200g pack Tenderstem broccoli, halved

200g pak choi, cut into 5cm lengths

1tbsp Amoy Reduced Salt Soy Sauce

1tbsp lime juice

1 lime, cut into wedges to serve

Fresh coriander, finely chopped

Calorie controlled cooking spray

Method

1. Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the basmati rice and cook for 10-12 minutes, until tender. Drain and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, mist a large nonstick wok or frying pan with calorie controlled cooking spray and set over a high heat. Stir-fry the chicken breast mince, in batches, until golden and just cooked through. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Mist the wok with more cooking spray and reduce the heat to medium-high. Stir-fry the onion, garlic, grated ginger turmeric for a minute or until fragrant.

4. Add the halved broccoli and two tablespoons water to the wok and stir-fry for two minutes.

5. Add the pak choi and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes or until just tender.

6. Return the chicken to the wok with the cooked rice, lime juice and soy sauce. Stir-fry for two minutes, then scatter over a handful of fresh coriander and serve with lime wedges on the side.