Harry and Meghan; do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex represent unrealistic life goals?

Somebody very wise on Twitter pointed out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Harry and Meghan - have over a period of two years fallen in love, moved her entire life across the Atlantic, including the shelving of her Hollywood career and blogging aspirations, become engaged, had a multi-million pound royal wedding, got pregnant and gone off touring on the other side of the world - while she has yet to re-hang her shelf that fell off in 2014.

She’s my Twitter spirit animal.

Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

I can completely understand this feeling.

I too wonder why others manage so much while I’ve been apparently twiddling my thumbs, waiting for a magician to clear off the deeply uncool cork bulletin board in my study which still features, under layers of faded receipts and random memories, pictures of my ex-boyfriend from 10 years ago, a rail ticket to London from 2011 and, to add insult to injury, still hangs at the same obtuse angle despite a new year’s resolution to sort it out in 2013.

The box of clothes for eBay sits resolutely on the floor with the reminder note from who knows when, while the garage, full of mouldering rejected cushions with a side order in collapsed items from Ikea remains un-taken to the tip and provides shelter for homeless mice.

The recent close call with a pasta sauce with a best before date which precedes the birth of my eldest niece (she’s eight) made me realise that I am severe danger of starring in TV’s ‘Hoarders’ or being found dead under a pile of crinkly read-in-the-bath novels I meant to take to the charity shop in 2010 .

Don’t get me wrong, my house is clean, it’s just when I mentioned possibly moving house my sister got a gleam in her eye that translated to her finally getting her hands on my house and rampaging around it until it was fully up to her minimalist show house standards.

Unfortunately these habits of holding on to things are reflected in my mind where clear passages are adjoined by storage rooms of things I feel nostalgic about or just can’t get rid of , though I doubt anybody can boast a mind without a few dark recesses, even sparkly Meghan.

Nonetheless, I’ll put the ex-boyfriend in the bin.

It's time even by my standards.

