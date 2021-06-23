Easy-to-make vegetarian empanadas recipe from Booths

Vegetarian empanadas Serves: 6 l Prep time: 40 minutes l Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

For the filling

600g diced butternut squash and red onion mix

2 tbsp pomace oil

½ red pepper, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp mixed herbs

1 tsp ground cumin

200g tinned tomatoes

2 garlic cloves, crushed

30g peas

A handful of coriander, chopped

1 tsp sea salt flakes

For the pastry

Jus Roll shortcrust

pastry pack

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp cumin seeds

For the Pico De Gallo mix

1 red onion, diced

2 plum vine tomatoes

2 jalapeño peppers, finely diced

1 tsp lime juice

1 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

A handful of coriander, chopped

Method

1. Cook the diced squash and red onion mix in a litre of boiling water for 5 minutes until tender.

2. In a saucepan, heat the pomace oil and add the red pepper and red onion, mixed herbs, chilli flakes and cumin and fry for 2 minutes.

3. Add the cooked butternut squash, garlic, chopped tomatoes and peas and simmer for 2 minutes.

4. Add the coriander and salt to season remove from the heat and allow the mix to cool.

5. Roll out the sheet of pastry and cut out 4 even sized disks.

6. Place a spoon of the cooked mix in the centre, egg wash the edges and fold over the pastry. Press the edges with a fork and brush with egg. Sprinkle the top with cumin seeds.

7. Pre heat the oven to 200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas mark 6. Place the empanadas onto a parchment lined baking tray and cook in a hot oven for 12 minutes or deep fry at 170°C for 4 minutes. Drain on kitchen roll and keep warm.

8. For the pico de gallo mix, combine all of the ingredients together and season with salt to taste.