Booths tasty tomato sauce recipe

Tomato sauce

Serves 4 l Prep: 10 mins l Cook: 15 mins

ingredients

Tomato sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic

1 shallot

Half tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp sugar

Pinch of chilli flakes

1 tin of chopped

tomatoes

Small bunch basil

Salt and pepper

to taste

Method

1. Thinly slice the shallot and garlic and gently fry in the oil for 1 minute.

2. Add the vinegar, sugar, chilli flakes and continue to cook for 30 seconds.

3. Turn up the heat and add the chopped tomatoes. Once it has come to the boil, remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.

4. Add the sauce and chopped basil to a blender and pulse until you’ve reached your desired consistency.