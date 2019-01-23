Officers attend hospital following Prescot collision

Two female officers from Merseyside Police attended hospital as a precaution following a collision in Prescot on Tuesday evening.



Shortly after 8.45pm, a marked police vehicle which had attended a report of suspicious circumstances nearby, was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Fiesta on Warrington Road.

The North West Ambulance Service attended to assess the driver and passenger of the police vehicle and they were taken to hospital for further assessment as a precaution. The male driver of the Fiesta was uninjured.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident 949 of 22 January or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/