When is the last posting day for Christmas 2017?

If you're still waiting to put those Christmas cards in the post you'd better be quick.

Anyone who wants to send letters and parcels by second class needs to get to the Post Office by Wednesday December, 20 to ensure delivery in time for Christmas day.

But if you can't get out in time for second class, don't despair as the final date for first class and special delivery guaranteed is Thursday, December, 21.

And for anyone who misses both these dates can still send a letter or parcel by special delivery guaranteed for Saturday on Friday, December 22.

Royal Mail last post dates

Fri 22 Dec - Special Delivery Guaranteed Saturday Delivery

Thur 21 Dec - Special Delivery Guaranteed

Thur 21 Dec - 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For

Wed 20 Dec - 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For