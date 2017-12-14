No space for a huge Christmas tree? You can still make your home look gorgeously festive

These stylish and unusual touches are subtle - but stunning.

You don't have to have a huge Christmas tree and all the trimmings to make a home seasonal. If you lack the space for a towering fir, or over-the-top decorations just aren't your taste, simply opt for an alternative decorating plan instead.

50 Warm White LED Star Copper Wire String Lights

This is about imaginatively creating festive details in rooms, whether that's with a selection of baubles or candles dressing a shelf or mantel, flickering fairy lights in a fireplace in place of flames, or even a statement light-up stag for an outdoor space.

The rule here is 'less is more', because unusual individual touches can be just as eye-catching and sophisticated as a full-on festive display.

Here's how to do it.

Use a branch to create a focal point

50 Warm White LED Copper Wire Light String lights

Hang baubles from a branch gathered from the garden or countryside, and suspend from a ceiling using fishing line and hooks. This is an easy way to create a focal point for a table, without crowding the table space. Match the colour theme of the table with the baubles on the branch.

Hang a mini tree on your wall

Size isn't everything! Go for a minimalist look, with a compact wall-hung tree, and arrange prettily wrapped presents on the floor next to it to heighten the effect. Alternatively, arrange Christmas cards on a wall into a triangular tree-shape.

Set a snowy scene

Winter Scene Christmas Canvas

Conjure the perfect snowy landscape with an illuminated picture, or dress a window ledge with decorations, which also will be welcoming as guests approach your home. Dunelm has a great selection of reasonably-priced seasonal decorations, including baubles and sitting deer, starting from £2.50 each, which would do the job nicely.

Add a touch of luxe

Add charm to a dull corner, with an arrangement of branches sparkling with strings of lights, a clear glass vase filed with baubles or more lights, and an opulent fabric, such as fur or velvet. Double the impact by placing the arrangement next to a mirror.

Conjure a fireside festive glow

Sainsburys Home Personalised Typographic Light box

Add an understated charm to a fireplace by bringing in natural elements, such as moss and winter foliage, paired with baubles and fairy lights, and a sprinkling of fake snow to achieve that twinkly yet tranquil Christmas setting.

Sort out a selection of star pieces

Look out for stand-out decorations and accessories you can use year after year to enhance a festive atmosphere.

Take style outdoors

Extend the decoration into your garden too, to bring it to life at night and conjure a magical scene.

Frosted Branches Hanging Tree

Sainsburys Home Large Gold Tree Objet

Sainsburys Home Iced Berry Martini Small Gel Candle

Doe Reindeer Spun Christmas Figure