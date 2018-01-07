Objects thrown at bus

Police are appealing for information following an incident in which an object was thrown at a bus.

Officers received a report on Tuesday (January 2) at around 7.10am that a bus travelling on Liverpool Road, Huyton, had been struck with an object, smashing two windows.

Patrols attended and a search of the area was made for the offender. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and CCTV opportunities are being explored.

Chief Inspector George Phillips said: “The sheer recklessness and stupidity of throwing items at a bus or any vehicle is clear.

“Fortunately in this incident the driver and the passenger who were on board at the time were not injured, but smashing glass obviously carries great dangers and I would urge anyone in the community who has information to identify those involved to do the right thing and come forward with any information.

“CCTV enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

“We already do lots of work with local schools to highlight the dangers of this behaviour, but I would also encourage parents, guardians, teachers and friends of any young people around the area to help us spread this message.”

Members of the community with any further information are encouraged to speak with officers in the area, or contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 136 of 2 January.

Anyone with information who does not wish to speak with us directly can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.