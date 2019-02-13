Nursery fair raises funds for cancer charity

Staff at a nursery held a charitable fair which raised funds for a UK cancer charity.



Employees from Kids Planet Day Nursery, in Billinge held the a festive fair which involved a fun-filled day with Santa and his donkeys, along with fun stalls and games for the children.

The nursery on Main Street, which opened in 2017, generated a fantastic £490 for the charity which funds world-class research into all types of blood cancer.

On receiving the cheque, a Bloodwise representative said: “We’re thrilled to receive the phenomenal funds from Kids Planet Billinge. Blood cancer is the fifth most common cancer in adults and the most common in children.

"This incredible donation will not only help us to fund life-saving research and provide essential information and support services to those affected by blood cancer but also raise awareness of this disease that has a particularly low recognition rate amongst the general public. We are so grateful, thank you to everyone!”

Steph Mills, Assistant Nursery Manager said: “We decided to donate all monies raised from the Christmas fair to the Bloodwise charity as a close relative of one of our staff members is currently receiving support from the charity due to having acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. We are so happy to not only be able to contribute funding to help those affected with blood cancer but to raise awareness throughout our community of this disease”.

To find out more about Bloodwise, or to donate, visit www.bloodwise.org.uk