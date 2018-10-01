Man had porn film showing a person having sex with a dog, horse, donkey and snake

A man from the North West has admitted possessing extreme pornographic images including one involving several animals.



Christopher Sweatman, 37, from Wigan, pleaded guilty to having film showing a person having intercourse with a dog, horse, donkey and snake.

In court

He also admitted to having an image that portrayed in a “realistic and explicit way, an act which caused, or was likely to result in serious injury to a person’s genitals”.

Sweatman, who was committed by Wigan and Leigh magistrates to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on October 24 , admitted to futher charges of possessing cocaine and amphetamine, which are class A and B drugs, respectively.

All the crimes took place on January 4. He was released on unconditional bail.