North West energy firm boosts its green credentials

A significant milestone has been met by the region’s power network operator following its move to lead the North West to become carbon neutral.

Depots and offices owned by Electricity North West are now being powered by renewable energy generated from Walney Wind Farm, off the coast of Cumbria.

The switch has helped Electricity North West take a significant step towards becoming carbon neutral itself, in line with its Leading the North West to Zero Carbon plan.

Helen Boyle, strategic decarbonisation manager at Electricity North West, said: “We’ve set a target as a business to become carbon neutral by 2038 in line with Greater Manchester.

“While it’s an ambitious target, we know it can be achieved, and by switching to 100 per cent renewable electricity, it certainly helps us take a huge step in the right direction.”

The firm also recently signed up as a real living wage provider.