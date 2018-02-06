Newton man dies in crash returning from RL game

The family of a Newton man who sadly died in a collision have paid tribute to the lifelong rugby league fan.

At around 4.55pm on Sunday police were called to reports of a collision involving a blue and white Austin Mini Sky Rose and a white BMW.

The Mini had been travelling west along St Helens Road towards Atherleigh Way when it was involved in a collision with the BMW that had been travelling east along St Helens Road.

The driver of the Mini, 64-year-old Gerald Seddon, from Newton-le-Willows, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passengers – a 32-year-old man and a 41 year-old-man were taken to hospital.

The 32-year-old man is still in hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the 41-year-old man is now recovering at home.

The trio were returning home from a Leigh Centurions game at Leigh Sports Village.

The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to speak with officers. No arrests have been made.

Gerald’s family said: “Gerald was a lifelong Leigh Centurions supporter and lived for Northern Soul Weekends. We are just shocked and numb and coming to terms with what has happened.”

PC Seamus Toal, from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts continue for be with Gerald’s family at this devastating time. Gerald had been at the Leigh Centurions match and was on his way home when the collision happened. We are still appealing for anyone who saw the collision to get in touch, particularly if you have dash-cam footage, we are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.”

Witnesses call 0161 846 4741 quoting reference number 1512 of 04/02/2018.