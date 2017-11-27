New mediation service officially opens its doors in St Helens

The Millennium Centre, St Helens has just launched a new mediation service for the region which will cover Merseyside, West Lancashire and North Cheshire, especially the towns of St Helens, Warrington, Wigan and Widnes.

The opening took place with a ribbon cutting ceremony by David Steer QC, DL with the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens and MP Marie Rimmer in attendance along with other dignitaries and mediators.

The service will be using highly trained and accredited mediators qualified in each category the service provides a hub for the area that will be available to all.

Mediation resolves issues fast, economically and confidentially, allowing both sides to reach a final solution, sometimes without the use of a solicitor.

The courts are full of cases that can be solved using Mediation and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). The Civil Justice Council have formed a working group to encourage the use of Mediation and ADR and they say ‘*it is in the interest of all parties to explore and discuss a settlement and that very particular skills and techniques are available to assist in that effort. In many cases parties will benefit from outside help in achieving that result*.’

About the Millennium Centre, a Registered Charity.

A central and accessible Multi Resource Centre, ideally located between the bus and train station in St Helens town centre, providing access to key organisations associated with the promotion of health and social wellbeing.