New marketing chief appointed at Prescot-based firm

Prescot-based Knauf Insulation has appointed Vanessa Rae as marketing director to develop the brand’s presence as the leading provider for mineral wool insulation solutions in Northern Europe.

Working closely with managing director John Sinfield, and the central marketing team in Brussels, Vanessa will lead all Northern European marketing activities.

With over 20 years of experience in B2B marketing roles in Belgium, Germany and the UK, Vanessa joins from Rolls-Royce, where she was Head of Marketing and Communications for its Digital organisation – the business’ specialist data innovation arm.

Prior to this, Vanessa managed international marketing teams at Kingspan Insulated Panels and NSG Group (Pilkington Glass).

“Knauf Insulation is well-known in the industry and its name is synonymous with the highest quality, innovation and sustainability,” Vanessa said following her appointment.

“Its ECOSE Technology, which celebrates its 10 year anniversary next year, is still market-leading and its approach to new sector trends is seeing it bring brand new solutions to market.“

“The business is constantly developing new products and technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers and to raise the overall performance of the built environment.

“This, coupled with the rise of digitalisation in the construction industry as a whole, makes it an incredibly exciting time to join the business. I look forward to helping develop and bring the next generation of insulation solutions to our customers.