New Look offers 20% discount to Willowbrook Hospice supporters in St Helens

Willowbrook Hospice has teamed up with Hospice UK and fashion retailer New Look this winter to offer St Helens shoppers an extra big thank you for helping the charity.

Piloted earlier this year in several locations around the country, the scheme which encourages more people to donate goods to local hospice shops has now gone countrywide.

The high street store will be offering a 20% discount voucher to anyone who drops in a full bag of donations at the Willowbrook Hospice shop in St Mary’s Arcade, St Helens.

Under the scheme, running in partnership with national charity Hospice UK, donors will receive a voucher which they will be able to spend at New Look’s store in Church Street, which is only a short walk from the hospice shop.

Carol Pilkington, Willowbrook’s Retail Manager said: “We are delighted to have the support of New Look and are very excited to take part in the scheme.

“One bag of donated goods makes a significant contribution to Willowbrook Hospice, so by taking part you’ll not only be supporting the hospice but bagging yourself a 20% discount from New Look as well.”

Every item bought in one of Willowbrook’s shops helps the hospice to provide care and support for local people and their families living with a life-limiting illness.

The shop in St Mary’s Arcade sells furniture, clothing, accessories, bric-a-brac and books.

There are 12 more Willowbrook shops across St Helens and Knowsley, the Bridge Street shop is also in St Helens town centre and specialises in the sale of baby and children’s items.

For more information about Willowbrook Hospice and the care it provides, please visit www.willowbrook.org.uk