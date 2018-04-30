New courses on offer at St Helens College

Adults in St Helens are being encouraged to try something new as a selection of college courses are launched.



St Helens College has courses on all sorts of subjects, from art and design and floristry to procurement and supply.

They are suitable for people from absolute beginners to those seeking more advanced and formal qualifications.

There is also a range of short leisure courses for people looking to try out a potential new career area or develop a new hobby or skill.

Many of the courses are available to study for free, which would benefit people looking to start a full-time course in September who want to gain experience or find out more.

