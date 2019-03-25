New charity vet truck is coming to St Helens

A leading veterinary charity is rolling into St Helens to give free health checks and advice from its new truck.



Vet staff from PSDA will be providing hands-on care for pets, giving people tips about looking after their furred or feathered friends and advising on their eligibility for the charity's services.

The state-of-the-art £250,000 PetWise Mobile Unit will provide services including vaccination clinics and free pet MOTs across the UK, along with the two smaller vans in the fleet.

The 18-tonne unit, which is on the road following generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will be in Church Square on April 4.

Residents can take advantage of free nail clipping and ear cleaning or get their pets microchipped, as the law now requires, for a small fee. Cats Protection neutering vouchers are also available.

PDSA community nurse manager, Sue Bartlett, said: “People in St Helens are very lucky as this is one of the first areas in the UK to benefit from our new PetWise vehicle offering state-of-the-art facilities so we can help pets and their owners.

“We know people love their pets and want the best for them, which is why PDSA is here to help. Thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery we can offer free, friendly advice and support, helping owners to make small changes that often make big differences to the well-being of pets in local area.”

The St Helens event runs from 10am until 4pm.

More information is available on PDSA’s website at www.pdsa.org.uk/petwise-on-tour