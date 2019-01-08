New businesses announced for St Helens town centre

Luxor Group has welcomed a series of new businesses to its three developments in St Helens town centre.



The latest announcement will see Sovereign Food and Wine move in to the 4,200 sq. ft. basement and ground floor levels of the former Tyrers department store.

The top floor of the 15,000 sq. ft. building has been converted in to a mixture of one and two-bedroom luxury apartments, known as Nicholson Lofts.

The convenience store offers a variety of services including dry cleaning & alterations, photocopying, as well as selling a good selection of food and drink.

Fit out works have already started and it is expected to be open early February 2019.

New tenants also include geek and gaming lounge Barzookoid, which has taken 4,300 sq. ft. at Nicholson Plaza while Laguna tanning sunbed salon has taken 1,300 sq. ft. respectively.

There are still some opportunities left for businesses wishing to locate to the town centre and Luxor Group are urging them to reach out and take advantage of the incentives on offer.

Classy Cuts hair salon has occupied a 800 sq. ft. unit at Barrow Street’s Nicholson House and The Dean restaurant will open in the former Willowbrook units in the new year.

Entertainment company MD Productions has agreed to occupy the 3,230 sq. m. shopping arcade on Claughton Street, to use as a dance studio and educational services.

Miguel Doforo, creative director of MD Productions said: “MD Productions are extremely excited to be bringing our community initiative Blank Canvas and creative training academy to St Helens. This wouldn't have been possible without the great support from Paul and the amazing team at Luxor. From the initial conversations it was clear this site and Luxor were the perfect fit for our next chapter and growth.

“We are extremely grateful to Paul and the team for supporting and sponsoring the work we do by investing heavily in the fit out and creating what will be our home in St Helens.

“With this support we will be offering free sessions on Wednesdays and other free initiatives at the old Barrow Arcade as part of our give back to the community. We look forward to a great future in St Helens working alongside Luxor to bring exciting creative opportunities for work, for life and for stage.”

Luxor Group purchased the buildings in 2017 and has been busy transforming them in to a vibrant community of different unique offerings to attract customers to the area.

CEO of Luxor Group, Paul Nicholson believes supporting local, small businesses is vital to help the town centre thrive. He says the recent lettings show there is demand in the town centre from smaller independents.

Paul said: “We are delighted to have secured a number of new tenants for the town centre, including Sovereign Food and Wine at the former Tyrers department store. It strengthens the town centre’s offer considerably while also creating a number of new jobs.

“We believe high streets can thrive again, it’s about finding the right local mix and giving aspiring businesses the opportunity to be successful.

“We understand how difficult it can be in the initial stages of setting up a business. We offer a range of incentives to help small businesses get up and running. This includes a £0 deposit to secure a unit, flexible tenancies to suit their needs, access to shop fitters and signage, assistance with marketing and generous rent free periods with no additional service charge and insurance rent to pay.

“We are driven to ensure we get a good mix of retailers to create a good vibe in the area. As the saying goes, it’s sink or swim and we will assist to keep new businesses afloat.”

Amanda Miller, owner of Classy Cuts, is one such tenant who has reaped the rewards of moving to Nicholson House. Amanda said: “Luxor Group’s hands on approach was a big attraction for us. We were able to fit out the unit during a rent free period and had access to a wealth of advice and expertise from their team.

“It can be daunting when starting out but Luxor want to help local people fulfil their dreams of becoming a business owner and be their own boss. Classy Cuts is thriving, open for business in St Helens and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Councillor Andy Bowden, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Balanced Development, Housing and Economic Opportunity, added: “A greater variety of independent retailers and leisure opportunities is a key priority in our ambitious plans for St Helens town centre’s regeneration, and this latest development by Luxor Group is a positive step in that direction.

“The nature of town centres, how we use them, and how we shop is changing on a national level. We and businesses must adapt to these shifting trends and providing tailored support to independent entrepreneurs and the private sector locally, St Helens Council is demonstrating its commitment to achieving a prosperous town centre.”