New arrests in petrol bomb probe

Two more men have been charged in connection with an arson attack which left a woman severely burned.



Zana Ali (08/05/1984) of Thirlmere Road, Leigh has been charged with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

The scene in Montreal Street

One count relates to a fire at a house on Montreal Street in Leigh on Tuesday 16 October. The other count relates to a fire at a house on Mardale Road in Huyton, Merseyside on Sunday 14 October.

Jake Hignett (07/10/1996) of Kimberley Avenue, St Helens has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life. This is in relation to the house fire on Mardale Road in Huyton.

Both men have been remanded to appear before Wigan Magistrates Court today, Wednesday November 21.