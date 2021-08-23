Rainhill Hall Hotel opens new luxury spa

The Fallen Angel Spa

The Fallen Angel Spa is the perfect sanctuary to unwind with the ultimate relaxation and restoration treatments in a wonderfully peaceful setting. The selection of carefully curated treatments, in addition to superb facilities, are perfect for restoring and nurturing well-being in a gentle holistic way.

Inspired by some of the greatest eastern and western practices and wellness traditions, Fallen Angel Spa offers an array of treatments that are created to revive and refresh the mind, body and spirit.

The spa’s setting could hardly be more inspirational. Rainhill Hall, near St Helens, was once the home of a princess and is situated in a majestic 18-acre woodland setting far from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

Designed across one floor, Fallen Angel Spa invites visitors to discover the opulent multi-person treatment rooms. Adorned with maroons and deep red, the spa also offers guests a double whirlpool jacuzzi.

From healthy lunches made from locally sourced produce to champagne afternoon teas with impeccably presented sweet treats, Rainhill Hall offers the perfect finishing touch to a spa experience.

Katie Kenwright, co-owner of Signature Living said: “We think this is a pampering paradise. Rainhill Hall is a wonderful place to visit and unwind especially in these recent troubling times and the Fallen Angel Spa will bring that added extra.

“Having a spa at the hotel is also a nod to the past when Rainhill Hall was once a spirituality retreat and I love the fact that is can again be enjoyed in this way.

“We are really excited about this latest addition to the Rainhill Hall experience so soon after opening the Bretherton Restaurant and our outside dining area. We have some great packages including overnight stays and meals plus individual spa treatments using Decleor products so our guests can create their own perfect stay and pamper day.”

The creation of Fallen Angel Spa is the latest chapter for a collection of buildings with a rich history.

In 1907, Bartholomew Bretherton’s great grandniece, Evelyn, who lived at the hall, married Gebhard Blücher von Wahlstatt, the fourth Prince Blücher (1865–1931) of Prussia-Germany.

In 1923 the hall was sold to the Jesuits who renamed it Loyola Hall and turned into a spirituality centre.

Signature Living took over Rainhill Hall in 2018 and opened it as a hotel in December 2020. Fourteen new rooms have been added on the lower ground floor, while the upper ground floor now has 10 rooms with function rooms, in addition to the restaurant and dining facilities, bar and a reception area.

The first floor has 19 beautifully decorated bedrooms, including the bridal suite for wedding events and the second floor has four further bedrooms, with two staircases for access from below.