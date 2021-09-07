Plans submitted for 79 new homes in St Helens

An artist's impression of the proposed scheme

The plans include 54 retirement apartments and 25 houses, creating a new, diverse and vibrant community on the derelict site.

The site has remained vacant for several years, where previous planning applications have encountered problems inhibiting delivery.

Sam Oliver, Senior Land Manager at Anwyl Partnerships explained: “Our proposals respond to the key post pandemic drivers, which is to provide a broad mixture of tenures, all

underpinned by strong design to truly create balanced communities.

“We had positive engagement throughout our public consultation earlier in the year. We have also benefited from constructive input from council stakeholders whilst developing our

brief.

“The site has great physical attributes and we have sought to optimise these by retaining all existing trees, whilst also identifying further strategic locations for additional tree planting

and landscaping.