Events in St Helens to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

St Helens residents are being encouraged to take time out to remember those lost to suicide as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

There will be a range of events taking place across the borough to mark the day on September 10.

Among those will be a memorial event at St Helens Crematorium and Cemetery on Saturday, September 11 for families and friends who have lost someone to suicide with support and advice as well as a tree planting in the grounds as part of the event.

The event has been organised by St Helens Wellbeing Service in collaboration with St Helens Borough Council and partners. To book a ticket visit https://sthelens_suicide.eventbrite.co.uk

Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “Last year we were not able to meet in person due to the pandemic so this makes this year even more poignant as we meet to remember those lost to suicide and to have a time of reflection. During the pandemic we continued with our OkToAsk campaign and encouraged people to take the 20-minute Zero Suicide training.

“We can all have a role to play in supporting our friends and family and that means sometimes having difficult conversations, OkToAsk is about have the courage to ask people if they are feeling suicidal and to know what help is available and preparing yourself for that conversation and that it is the right thing to do. To find out more or to take the free 20 minute online training visit www.oktoaskcampaign.co.uk.”

On World Suicide Prevention Day itself on Friday, September 10 Heart of Glass will also be hosting screenings of Suicide Chronicles Two: Stand Firm Compassion from artist Mark Storor and filmed with people from the borough talking about their experiences.

The screenings will take place at Colliers Moss Common at Bold Forest Park and to book tickets visit https://www.heartofglass.org.uk/project-and-events/events/wspd-2021-the-suicide-chronicles-chronicle-two-stand-firm-compassion.

There will also be an event happening on Thursday, September 9 at GreenAcres Cemetery organised by Listening Ear, who provide mental health support and advice on a range of subjects including suicide, with families having the opportunity to submit pictures for a wall of remembrance for the event.

To book a space at this event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/suicide-memorial-event-rainford-st-helens-tickets-167837102291?aff=ebdssbdestsearchCouncillor Michelle Sweeney, Lead Member for Mental Health at St Helens Borough Council, added: “We know that times have been tough for many people, particularly faced with the difficulties that Covid-19 has brought.

"That is why this year more than any other we need to recognise that we can all take steps to supporting our own and others mental health. There is a host of organisations that can offer support, advice and guidance – there is no need to fear getting help, taking those first steps is easy.”

If you are attending any of these events, please remember to get a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of attending and please don’t attend if you or anyone in your household has symptoms of Covid-19.