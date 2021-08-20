Decade-long animal ban for St Helens man who threw puppy to the ground

Mobile phone footage showed Kyro the puppy being thrown from above head height to the floor - he has since made a full recovery and has been rehomed through the RSPCA

Leon Robinson, 18, of Bell Lane, Sutton Manor was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

The prosecution, brought by the RSPCA, came after Robson picked the young dog up with both hands and threw the four-month-old puppy from above his head onto the floor with force before walking away.

The incident was recorded on a mobile phone by a witness and Kyro can be heard being slammed hard into the floor and crying out in pain.

RSPCA Inspector Jenny Bethel, who led the investigation for the animal welfare charity, said: “I attended the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital regarding two dogs that had been seized by Cheshire police. The video is shocking and very upsetting. Vets found Kyro was sensitive around his back end and was in pain.”

The court heard how vets also found that the young pup had a bump on his head. He was given pain relief and fortunately x-rays revealed he did not have any broken bones.

Kyro made a full recovery and was fostered during the court case so that he didn’t have to go into kennels. This meant he received good training and socialisation skills in the most important stages of his life.

In addition to the 10-year disqualification from keeping all animals, magistrates also sentenced Robinson to a 12-month community order to include 80 hours’ of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £250 costs.